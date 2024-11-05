Homes England’s Peter Denton: investors will support temporary accommodation

Investors would be “perfectly happy” to support temporary accommodation if local authorities led the process, Homes England’s Peter Denton has said #UKhousing

Mr Denton was speaking to journalists at the Homes England Investment Symposium in London on 4 November, alongside Peter Freeman, chair of the government’s housing and regeneration agency.

His comments came after the leader of the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea said last month that London councils were seeking the “holy grail” of pension fund investment in temporary accommodation, but “none of us can quite unlock it”.

Mr Denton told Inside Housing that the maths of investment in temporary accommodation was “compelling” and that it “can work for everyone” if done properly.

Asked if Homes England would encourage investment in homelessness accommodation, Mr Freeman said it “depends on the quality of the management”.

Mr Denton added: “It’s also the wraparound services that matter… Homelessness is a very specific intervention that the agency supports on, but it’s much more the [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] than us.”

He continued: “I don’t think investors are wary of this area, if done correctly. If local authorities were there leading the charge on managing the temporary accommodation situation, I think you’d find investors were perfectly happy to support that.”

He said Lloyds Bank was already working with Bristol City Council through its social housing initiative on projects in this space.

Investment in homelessness accommodation took a reputational hit over the past few years after the high-profile failure of Home REIT, an investment trust that is now in the process of winding down.

Mr Denton said Home REIT was “a terrible example” of how to manage investment in temporary accommodation. “A really good example would be a process led by a local authority that investors can get behind and support,” he said.