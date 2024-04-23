Homes for All: a vision for the housing system in England

The facts setting out the depth and scale of the housing crisis in England should be at the front of our minds, but still we forget.

There were 131,000 children in temporary accommodation in 2023; 14% of our homes are failing the Decent Homes Standard; homeownership is out of reach for most young people, with a 377% price hike in 30 years; thousands of people are sleeping rough; wealth inequality based on housing assets is growing; and there is a huge gap between the number of new homes we need and the number that gets built.

There are many thousands of people of goodwill doing their best to counteract this by working in services for homeless people, running councils and housing associations, and building some of the new homes we need. They also arguing for more investment in our existing homes, which by most measures are the smallest, least energy efficient and poorest quality in Western Europe.

For all their best endeavours, things have gone from bad to worse. At the heart of the problem is a political failure. Our politicians have failed to recognise this is a systemic failure that requires a systemic, long-term and strategic response. Instead of that strategic response, we’ve had countless initiatives which have comprehensively failed to address the underlying problems.