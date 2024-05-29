Homes for Cathy revises pledges with new focus on equality

The pressure group, which includes several housing association chiefs and charities, has unveiled a new commitment to “understand and remove” barriers that disadvantage some people with a background of homelessness from accessing social housing.

These include people from ethnic minority backgrounds, the LGBTQ community and migrants.

In addition, the group is now urging its members to work with people “with lived experience of homelessness” to provide homes and services that meet the needs of homeless people.

Other new pledges called for more detailed monitoring of allocations to homeless households, support to maintain ‘at risk’ tenancies and support for previously homeless tenants to access the “essential items they need to make their property a home”.