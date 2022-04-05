Homes for Lambeth boss steps down

Jitinder Takhar announced that she was leaving Lambeth’s wholly owned housing company in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday. She said she would be taking a break to “recharge”.

Sandra Roebuck, who has worked at Lambeth Council for 11 years in a variety of director roles, has been appointed interim chief executive.

Ms Takhar said: “My time at HFL has been an extraordinary adventure, where my brilliant executive and staff team have supported the organisation to operate in pandemic conditions and create opportunities for people in the Lambeth community.

“We have seen over 1,000 homes start to become a reality with at least planning permission being sought for them (with many of the projects that have received planning approval going on site in the coming months).”