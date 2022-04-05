Homes for Lambeth boss steps down

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The chief executive of Homes for Lambeth (HFL) has stepped down after nearly three years.
Jitinder Takhar announced that she was leaving Lambeth’s wholly owned housing company in a statement on LinkedIn on Monday. She said she would be taking a break to “recharge”.
Sandra Roebuck, who has worked at Lambeth Council for 11 years in a variety of director roles, has been appointed interim chief executive.
Ms Takhar said: “My time at HFL has been an extraordinary adventure, where my brilliant executive and staff team have supported the organisation to operate in pandemic conditions and create opportunities for people in the Lambeth community.
“We have seen over 1,000 homes start to become a reality with at least planning permission being sought for them (with many of the projects that have received planning approval going on site in the coming months).”
She said next year will see the first sales being made, as well as the first redevelopment masterplanning project.
“I leave knowing that HFL will thrive because it has such a solid foundation created by people with the right leadership skills, passion, commitment and a real desire to use their talents to help create better places to live,” Ms Takhar said.
A HFL spokesperson said: “Jitinder has made the difficult decision to step down as CEO of HFL.
“Under her leadership the organisation achieved the following:-
“I hope you would all join me in wishing Jitinder all the best in her future endeavours and in thanking her for her commitment to and leadership of HFL since she joined in September 2019.”
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