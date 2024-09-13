Homes for Lambeth closure leaves more than 100 people facing eviction

The tenants clashed with local leaders at a council meeting on this week, where they argued that they will become homeless if evicted by the council.

It has told 118 families they will have to leave their homes. A total of 77 residents are on fixed tenancies, most of which are due to end in March 2025, while 41 people are on a monthly rolling contract.

Private tenants had moved onto estates that were earmarked for demolition, but Lambeth now says it wants to use the homes as temporary accommodation for people in urgent need.

Lambeth Council plans to wind up its arm’s-length management company, Homes for Lambeth, and reset five long-delayed estate regeneration projects.

Jules Zakolska moved into her flat with her partner over two years ago. “It took us six months to find,” she told the council’s investment and scrutiny committee. “Our previous place was a mould-ridden studio with no ventilation.”

Two months after moving in, Ms Zakolska said, she found out the estate was due to be demolished. “No Homes for Lambeth tenants were notified of that before moving in, nor were we told that our landlord was essentially Lambeth Council.”

“From the get-go we’ve indicated we were looking for somewhere long term, so you’d think the landlord would tell us about this, right? No, they didn’t.”

Last year, Ms Zakolska said, the council decided to call off the demolition for now. “We breathed a sigh of relief and thought we will be able to stay here long term.”

Then, in February, she received a Section 21 eviction notice.

The council has since given her an extension to her tenancy, but this is due to come to an end next month.

“If evicted, my partner and I will become homeless,” she said.

The shifting occupancy of the homes began in 2017, when Lambeth Council began to buy back leaseholder properties on estates including Central Hill, Fenwick and Cressingham Gardens, with a view to demolishing them.

Some of the homes were then let to private tenants after the council set up Homes for Lambeth. The homes were advertised and let by local estate agents.

In 2022, a review by the late Lord Kerslake recommended dissolving Homes for Lambeth and reshaping the estate regeneration plans.

Now the council aims to regain control of all the properties within 18 months. It argues that residents were told of the fixed-term nature of their tenancies in their contracts.