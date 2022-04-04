Homes for the North appoints new chair and top team

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Steve Coffey, chief executive of Torus, has been appointed as the new chair of Homes for the North (H4N).
Mr Coffey will take on the role at Homes for the North, an alliance of 17 developing housing associations in the North of England, for two years. Incommunities chief executive Rachael Dennis will serve as deputy chair.
Mr Coffey, who has more than 20 years’ experience as a senior housing executive, is replacing Gentoo chief executive Nigel Wilson following his two years in the role.
The body was formed in 2016, with the aim of influencing national policy to deliver more and better homes in the North.
Mr Coffey said he is excited to take up the role and “pursue opportunities to work with government on transformational regeneration planning for the North”.
“Affordable housing underpins both the economic and social well-being of households, and the creation of strong, resilient communities.
“The North still lags behind other regions, so it’s critical that H4N continues to make clear and compelling policy asks to government,” he said.
Ms Dennis said: “In addition to focusing on the distribution of national funding for new homes, we will take a longer look ahead at the policies needed to build more and better homes in the North in the second half of this decade.
“With no more than two years until the next election, we will be defining our manifesto and working on a cross-party basis to share and develop a fresh policy offer and ask.”
Outgoing chair Mr Wilson said that H4N gives social housing a “distinctive northern voice” on development policy.
“Our approach more recently has been to explain the huge opportunity our sector offers to any government committed to the North and to levelling up.
“Despite recent success there is always more to do. Steve and Rachael will lead the group to new heights,” he said.
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