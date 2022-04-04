Homes for the North appoints new chair and top team

Mr Coffey will take on the role at Homes for the North, an alliance of 17 developing housing associations in the North of England, for two years. Incommunities chief executive Rachael Dennis will serve as deputy chair.

Mr Coffey, who has more than 20 years’ experience as a senior housing executive, is replacing Gentoo chief executive Nigel Wilson following his two years in the role.

The body was formed in 2016, with the aim of influencing national policy to deliver more and better homes in the North.