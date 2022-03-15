‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme launches in government bid to house refugees

The website went live yesterday to allow those wanting to take in refugees from Ukraine to register their interest.

However it is still not clear when people will be able to accommodate those escaping the conflict.

The government, which has been criticised for its slow response to the growing refugee crisis, has said there is “no limit” on the number of Ukrainians it expects to help under the scheme.

According to the United Nations, more than 2.8 million people have fled Ukraine because of the Russian invasion.