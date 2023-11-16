Hotel and retail conversions are an opportunity to provide quality housing, quickly

Full planning permission is required if structural changes are required. However, the relatively recent option of permitted development rights can also provide permission for change of use without the need for a full planning application.

Going down the planning route – whether a full planning application or change of use application – requires council support. In areas with a shortage of social or affordable housing, this may be easier to achieve than in those where demand is for employment. A good planning consultant will be able to advise on, and make a case for, either. The earlier you understand what you can achieve, what is viable and what the limits are, the better informed your outlook will be.

There are certain pitfalls to look out for. One is that residential units require a good Energy Performance Certificate rating and, especially with older buildings, the costs of conversion and upgrading to meet modern energy efficiency standards can be considerable.

More specifically, commercial buildings can be very well suited to the later-living sector. The Mayhew Review found that the property sector is failing to adapt to the impact of an ageing population, with only around 7,000 retirement homes being built each year, in contrast to the 50,000 new units needed annually. Given that the over-65 population is anticipated to increase to 17.2 million by 2040, there is clearly a significant demand and supply imbalance to be resolved.

“With older buildings, the costs of conversion and upgrading to meet modern energy efficiency standards can be considerable”

Commercial schemes tend to have greater density than typical residential schemes. With later-living schemes averaging approximately 250 apartments, and it being beneficial for residents to live in close proximity, they work very effectively.

Schemes such as these tend not to require a structural rethink in the layout, simply an attitudinal shift. Facilities such as lounges and clubrooms, staffing rooms, well-being suites and 24-hour concierges can be provided with little change to the built environment.

The UK has much to learn from the numerous successful later-living schemes in Europe and the US, many of which form part of larger suburban build-to-rent schemes – mixed-use developments not only for the over 65s but, in some cases, innovative intergenerational living projects that both tackle the crisis in social care while boosting the supply of affordable housing.

As the sector struggles to accommodate people in increasing numbers, it is worth considering the opportunities that change of use, and specifically the easier route of permitted development rights, have opened up.

Paul Johnston, head of corporate sales, Leaders Romans Group