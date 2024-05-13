Hounslow Council-owned group appoints former Southern Housing boss as managing director

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Lampton Group, a London Borough of Hounslow subsidiary, has named the former chief executive of Southern Housing as its interim group managing director.
Alan Townshend will “continue to harness the partnership” with Hounslow and lead Lampton in “successfully and sustainably delivering exemplary services for Hounslow residents”, the council said.
Mr Townshend has almost four decades of experience in the social housing sector, including the top job at Southern.
Although initial details of a leadership team for the newly merged Southern and Optivo put Mr Townshend in the deputy chief executive role, he later announced he would be stepping down following the successful completion of the merger.
He said at the time: “I am proud of getting us to the stage where the agreement to merge has been approved by both boards. However, having reached this point, the time is right for me to step aside and let others take the reins of the new organisation.”
Mr Townshend’s other roles have included interim managing director for HTS Group, the commercial company owned by Harlow Council.
Lampton’s current executive chair, Martin Cresswell, is also stepping back into the role of chairman.
Mr Townshend said Lampton was at “an exciting stage of development, having evolved significantly in recent years to deliver exemplary services, leisure and wellness facilities and housing solutions on behalf of Hounslow to residents all over the borough”.
“We are delighted to welcome Alan to the Lampton Group,” said Mr Cresswell.
“He brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable as we continue to push forward with our ambition plans to deliver the highest standard of services for the council and residents across the London Borough of Hounslow.”
Towards the end of last year, Inside Housing took a deep dive into how Southern had embraced co-creation, as a response to the English housing regulator’s demand that social landlords make sure tenants have influence over services.
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