Hounslow Council-owned group appoints former Southern Housing boss as managing director

Lampton Group, a London Borough of Hounslow subsidiary, has named the former chief executive of Southern Housing as its interim group managing director #UKhousing

Mr Townshend has almost four decades of experience in the social housing sector, including the top job at Southern.

Alan Townshend will “continue to harness the partnership” with Hounslow and lead Lampton in “successfully and sustainably delivering exemplary services for Hounslow residents”, the council said.

Although initial details of a leadership team for the newly merged Southern and Optivo put Mr Townshend in the deputy chief executive role, he later announced he would be stepping down following the successful completion of the merger.

He said at the time: “I am proud of getting us to the stage where the agreement to merge has been approved by both boards. However, having reached this point, the time is right for me to step aside and let others take the reins of the new organisation.”

Mr Townshend’s other roles have included interim managing director for HTS Group, the commercial company owned by Harlow Council.