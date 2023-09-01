You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A house builder and its contractor are to donate £135,000 to a charity in West Yorkshire after polluting a local river while building a new housing estate.
Keepmoat Homes will donate £100,000 to the Aire Rivers Trust after the Environment Agency found it had polluted the Pitty Beck river in Bradford multiple times between October 2016 and November 2018.
Applebridge Construction, which was contracted by Keepmoat Homes for the first phase of the development, was also sanctioned and will donate £35,000.
The discharges occurred during the construction of a 292-home mixed-tenure housing scheme at Heron’s Reach in Allerton, due for completion in June 2024.
An investigation was launched after Keepmoat Homes reported pollution from its site in October 2016 and Environment Agency officers later confirmed that silty water was running from the site into the beck.
The same happened on numerous occasions over subsequent months, despite the company not having an environmental permit to allow for treated water to be discharged into the waterway.
The companies submitted enforcement undertakings to the Environment Agency, a voluntary offer made to make amends for offences, which usually include a donation to an environmental charity to carry out improvements in the local area.
The Aire Rivers Trust will put the donations towards monitoring and preventing pollution on Bradford Beck, a ‘pocket park’ proposal at Bradford Beck and restoring habitats in the catchment, including some wetlands.
It comes as the government this week relaxed ‘nutrient neutrality’ rules put in place to mitigate house builders’ pollution of the UK’s waterways.
House builders have welcomed the restrictions being lifted, pointing out that the sector is a small contributor to river pollution, yet environmental charities and campaign groups have criticised the move.
As part of its enforcement undertaking, Keepmoat Homes revised its surface water management plan for the site, constructed urban drainage ponds and purchased a Siltbuster and gulley bags to remove sediment from the water leaving site.
Applebridge Construction employed a full-time health and safety manager, reviewed and updated its environmental management system and delivered bespoke training to staff.
Ben Hocking, area environment manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Housing construction companies – like all companies carrying out any major development work – have a responsibility to ensure their work does not impact on the environment and we will take action when pollution occurs.
“While we will always take forward prosecutions in appropriate cases, enforcement undertakings are an effective enforcement tool to allow companies to put things right and contribute to environmental improvements.
“They allow polluters to restore the harm caused to the environment and prevent repeat incidents by improving their training and procedures.”
Chris Clingo, acting regional managing director at Keepmoat, Yorkshire West, said: “I am very pleased that the Environment Agency has accepted the undertakings and we are now funding the cleaning of Pitty Beck.
“Since 2018, we have put in place strict measures to ensure this does not happen again, including implementing robust water management plans across our developments, constructing urban drainage ponds where needed, and improving our inspection and monitoring regime.
“We are committed to building sustainable communities that do not harm our natural environment. We hope that the funds we’ve donated are being well spent on restoring the health of the beck for today’s local community and future generations.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories