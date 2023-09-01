A house builder and its contractor are to donate £135,000 to a charity in West Yorkshire after polluting a local river while building a new housing estate #UKhousing

The discharges occurred during the construction of a 292-home mixed-tenure housing scheme at Heron’s Reach in Allerton, due for completion in June 2024.

Applebridge Construction, which was contracted by Keepmoat Homes for the first phase of the development, was also sanctioned and will donate £35,000.

Keepmoat Homes will donate £100,000 to the Aire Rivers Trust after the Environment Agency found it had polluted the Pitty Beck river in Bradford multiple times between October 2016 and November 2018.

An investigation was launched after Keepmoat Homes reported pollution from its site in October 2016 and Environment Agency officers later confirmed that silty water was running from the site into the beck.

The same happened on numerous occasions over subsequent months, despite the company not having an environmental permit to allow for treated water to be discharged into the waterway.

The companies submitted enforcement undertakings to the Environment Agency, a voluntary offer made to make amends for offences, which usually include a donation to an environmental charity to carry out improvements in the local area.

The Aire Rivers Trust will put the donations towards monitoring and preventing pollution on Bradford Beck, a ‘pocket park’ proposal at Bradford Beck and restoring habitats in the catchment, including some wetlands.

It comes as the government this week relaxed ‘nutrient neutrality’ rules put in place to mitigate house builders’ pollution of the UK’s waterways.

House builders have welcomed the restrictions being lifted, pointing out that the sector is a small contributor to river pollution, yet environmental charities and campaign groups have criticised the move.

As part of its enforcement undertaking, Keepmoat Homes revised its surface water management plan for the site, constructed urban drainage ponds and purchased a Siltbuster and gulley bags to remove sediment from the water leaving site.