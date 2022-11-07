House builder and council sign long-term investment deal

The developer and local authority have announced a strategic joint venture partnership, which they hope will bring long-term investment and create new homes and amenities for the community.

The Gravesham Community Investment Partnership will support the council in achieving its new build programme to deliver hundreds of affordable homes across the borough.

Schemes will be created through the regeneration of brownfield land and new suburban housing and estate regeneration. The homes will be available through a range of tenures, including much-needed council housing for those on Gravesham’s housing register.

In a release, the partnership described Gravesham as an area with “great potential” due to the borough’s scenic location and 25-minute commute to London St Pancras.