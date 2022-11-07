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House builder and council sign long-term investment deal

News07.11.22by Stephen Delahunty

House builder Hill Group will partner with Gravesham Council to deliver hundreds of affordable homes across the borough. 

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The developer and local authority have announced a strategic joint venture partnership, which they hope will bring long-term investment and create new homes and amenities for the community.

The Gravesham Community Investment Partnership will support the council in achieving its new build programme to deliver hundreds of affordable homes across the borough. 

Schemes will be created through the regeneration of brownfield land and new suburban housing and estate regeneration. The homes will be available through a range of tenures, including much-needed council housing for those on Gravesham’s housing register.

In a release, the partnership described Gravesham as an area with “great potential” due to the borough’s scenic location and 25-minute commute to London St Pancras.

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Andy Hill, group chief executive at Hill Group, said: “By combining expertise in regeneration and residential development with Gravesham Borough Council’s ambition to unlock the land potential in the local area, we are excited to be working with our new partner to deliver much-needed affordable homes and amenities for the community. 

“The new partnership underlines Hill’s reputation as being a partner of choice for local authorities seeking to deliver high quality, sustainable new homes and placemaking.”

The council said it identified Hill Group as the “ideal partner” due to its commitment to reaching net zero operational carbon in homes by 2030, which it said would align with its own targets.

Alongside the delivery of the council’s housing objectives, the partnership will also provide training and employment opportunities for the local community and deliver added social value for the wider neighbourhood of Gravesham.

John Burden, leader of Gravesham Council, said: “The partnership will create much-needed affordable new homes and amenities while creating new employment and training opportunities and adding social and environmental value.

“It will attract investment to the area, taking advantage of the exceptional opportunities that Gravesham has to offer, including the local geography, town centre connectivity and riverside living.”

Hill Group has made a number of similar announcements recently, including a partnership with Peabody to deliver the first phase of the Dagenham Green project, which aims to act as a “gateway” to the wider masterplan area, including 3,500 homes as part of the mixed-use scheme.

In September, the developer revealed it had partnered with Pinnacle Investments to redevelop two sites in north-west London that will deliver 1,800 mixed-tenure homes.

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