House builder appoints new chief executive

Keepmoat has announced that Ian Hoad will take on the role of chief executive (CEO). He replaces Tim Beale, who has stepped down after eight years at the business.

Mr Beale said: “After careful consideration, I have taken the decision that the time is right for me to step down as CEO.

“I am delighted that the board has appointed Ian Hoad, divisional chairman for Scotland, the North East and Yorkshire East to be my successor.

“I am confident that, under his leadership, the business will continue to go from strength to strength. I will remain with the business over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”