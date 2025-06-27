House builder appoints new chief executive

A large house builder has promoted a divisional chairman into the top job at the firm.
Keepmoat has announced that Ian Hoad will take on the role of chief executive (CEO). He replaces Tim Beale, who has stepped down after eight years at the business.
Mr Beale said: “After careful consideration, I have taken the decision that the time is right for me to step down as CEO.
“I am delighted that the board has appointed Ian Hoad, divisional chairman for Scotland, the North East and Yorkshire East to be my successor.
“I am confident that, under his leadership, the business will continue to go from strength to strength. I will remain with the business over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.”
Mr Hoad joined Keepmoat in 1996, staying with the business for five years, before moving on to gain industry experience with a number of other prominent house builders.
He returned to Keepmoat in 2009, where he has held several roles, including technical director and regional managing director.
He was promoted to divisional chairman in 2019. He will officially take up his role as chief executive on 1 July.
Mr Hoad said: “I am incredibly proud to be given this opportunity to lead the Keepmoat business and steer it through its exciting next stage of growth and development.
“Our differentiated partnership model has proven to be resilient with our focus on first-time buyers and brownfield developments, and is extremely well positioned to deliver on that significant future growth.
“I look forward to continuing to work with our public and private sector partners and Keepmoat’s highly capable management team, to deliver the high-quality, multi-tenure homes and communities that the country so desperately needs. I would like to thank Tim and the board for their support and for entrusting me with the leadership of Keepmoat.”
Last month, Mr Hoad told Inside Housing what he considered to be the key challenges the construction and development industry faced.
Prior to that, Keepmoat and developer Capital & Centric signed a “collaboration agreement” with Homes England to deliver 3,000 homes on a stalled major new-town scheme.
Paul Golding, managing partner at Keepmoat’s owner Aermont, added: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Tim for his outstanding leadership of Keepmoat over the past eight years.
“He has been an exemplary CEO, transforming and developing the business and its partnership model. Tim informed the board of his decision to step down over a year ago, enabling us to conduct an extensive external and internal search to find his successor.
“Ian has continually impressed us with his operational expertise, his focus on delivering for all stakeholders and his energy and passion for the business. We look forward to working with Ian as we continue to grow the business and deliver much-needed housing.”
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