House builder appoints new finance boss and reports strong demand for build-to-rent

Watkin Jones has appointed a new finance boss and reported strong growth in the demand for build-to-rent for the half year ending 31 March 2024 #UKhousing

Alan Giddins, chair of Watkin Jones, said: “I am delighted to welcome Simon to Watkin Jones.

He is described as “a highly experienced CFO with a strong track record within the property sector and with proven commercial and operational expertise”. He joins the developer from the US majority-owned Mapeley Group, the property outsourcing specialist.

Mr Jones will join Watkin Jones on 21 May and work with Ms Sergeant to ensure a smooth handover.

In two separate trading updates to the stock market on Tuesday (23 April), the firm announced that Simon Jones will replace chief finance officer (CFO) Sarah Sergeant who will step down from mid-June 2024.

“He is a very experienced CFO with significant property-related experience, which is highly relevant as Watkin Jones continues its recovery and broadens its focus on opportunities within the residential for rent sector.

“I would also like to thank Sarah, on behalf of the board, for her contribution to Watkin Jones and, in particular, in supporting the business through the challenging market conditions that the group has experienced over the last 18 months.”

Mr Jones said: “I am very much looking forward to working with Alex and the team at Watkin Jones. The business has a very clear strategy within one of the most attractive parts of the real estate and residential markets, and I look forward to helping deliver on the group’s forward growth plans.”

His appointment was announced on the same day that the firm revealed a trading update for the half year ending 31 March 2024.

Watkin Jones told the stock market: “The underlying operational residential for rent market continues to perform well, with both strong tenant demand and rental growth in our core PBSA [purpose-built student accommodation] and BTR sectors.

“Alongside this, we are seeing the wider real estate investment market and appetite for forward funds continuing to recover gradually, off a low base.