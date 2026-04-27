House builder appoints new finance boss from Vistry

The house builder said the recruitment of Nic Davenport will strengthen its leadership team as it pursues ambitious growth plans over the next five years.

He joins from Vistry Group, one of the UK’s largest house builders, where he held a range of senior roles, including finance director of the west division.

He began his career as an auditor at Deloitte, working with clients such as Taylor Wimpey, another developer.

In his new role at Dandara, Mr Davenport will oversee the financial performance of the builder’s national housebuilding business, which hopes to double its turnover to £1bn by 2031.