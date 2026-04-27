House builder appoints new finance boss from Vistry

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Dandara has appointed a new finance director from Vistry Group for its housebuilding division as it targets partnerships and a £1bn turnover.
The house builder said the recruitment of Nic Davenport will strengthen its leadership team as it pursues ambitious growth plans over the next five years.
He joins from Vistry Group, one of the UK’s largest house builders, where he held a range of senior roles, including finance director of the west division.
He began his career as an auditor at Deloitte, working with clients such as Taylor Wimpey, another developer.
In his new role at Dandara, Mr Davenport will oversee the financial performance of the builder’s national housebuilding business, which hopes to double its turnover to £1bn by 2031.
He will support growth across the housebuilding division, including regional expansion and strategic land acquisitions, as well as ensuring “the business remains efficient and resilient in the rapidly evolving market”.
Mr Davenport said: “Working for Dandara is an honour for me as the company embodies the values I believe a house builder should have – a passion for building excellence and customer service, alongside a strong commitment to the communities it serves.
“Much of Dandara’s success is down to the fact that it doesn’t operate like an anonymous corporation, the business is structured to give autonomy to regional management teams who know their own local markets best.
“That ensures that the homes that are delivered in each region genuinely reflect the needs of local buyers. I’m looking forward to spending time across the regions, supporting the teams as the business continues to grow.
“While market conditions are currently challenging for the industry, housebuilding is inherently cyclical. Our focus will be on ensuring we are well positioned to respond quickly and take advantage of future opportunities when they arise.”
Mr Davenport added that he is looking forward to helping grow the partnerships side of the business to help meet the increasing demand for affordable and mixed-tenure homes across the UK and address the acute housing shortage.
Trevor Dempsey, chief executive at Dandara, said: “Nic brings with him strong financial and operational experience from across the housebuilding sector, that makes him a valuable addition to the team.
“His experience gives him an insight into the day-to-day challenges of a housebuilding business, that goes far beyond the balance sheets.
“He has an important role to play as we continue to grow the company and strengthen our delivery across private sale, affordable housing and partnerships. His expertise will be instrumental in helping us take the business to the next level, while ensuring we remain firmly grounded in the core values that define who we are.”
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