House builder completed around 2,400 fewer homes due to fallout from Mini Budget

The house builder’s half-year results for the six months ending 30 June 2023 show completions fell to 4,249 from 6,652 over the same period last year.

The house builder said the drop in new-home completions was a reflection “of the lower forward order book coming into the year, following the market challenges after last autumn’s Mini Budget”.

At the same time, pre-tax profit slumped 65%, from £439.7m to £151m, while its underlying operating margin also dropped by nearly half, to 14%.

Persimmon is not the only organisation to cite the impact of the Mini Budget on its delivery targets of late.

Homes England revealed last month that it had failed to hit any of its housing delivery targets for the second year in a row, after the government’s Mini Budget last year “evaporated” its contingencies.