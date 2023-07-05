Judge Ross Cranston ruled that planners were right to refuse permission for a development in the South West of England without an environmental assessment.

CG Fry, the builder, had pursued an appeal against central government and Somerset West and Taunton Council after the latter won a planning argument that meant hundreds of new homes in Somerset would be paused until issues around nutrient neutrality were resolved.

But the judge said that provisions of EU habitat regulations did apply to the development in question, despite the issue of nutrient pollution being raised after outline permission had already been granted.

In a response to the ruling, a lawyer acting for CG Fry said that the builder was considering whether to appeal the decision.