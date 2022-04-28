House builder names former head of Galliford Try as new boss

Graham Prothero, who has been at Vistry since it was formed in 2020, will take over as chief executive of the Sheffield-based company next January.

James Thomson, Gleeson’s current chief executive, will step down at the end of December after three-and-a-half years in the role, but stay on as a non-executive director.

Mr Prothero was briefly the chief executive of Galliford Try before Bovis Homes acquired the construction company’s housing and regeneration business in a £1.1bn deal in early 2020. Bovis was renamed Vistry and Mr Prothero took up his current role.

In a separate filing announcing Mr Prothero’s departure, Vistry said he would not be replaced as chief operating officer. From October, his responsibilities will be distributed amongst members of its executive leadership team.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved as Vistry since the acquisition, but the time is now right for me to take up the opportunity of being a CEO, and I am hugely excited to join Gleeson,” Mr Prothero said.

He was Galliford Try’s finance director for six years before taking the top job. Earlier in his career, he spent seven years at EY, the big-four accountancy firm.