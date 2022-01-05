House builder-owned offsite company starts work on mega factory

Scheduled to open later this year, British Offsite’s 137,000 sq ft factory at Horizon 120 Business Park in Great Notley will manufacture and distribute building components to the new homes industry.

The Weston Group-owned company makes and sells exterior building and interior fitout components such as light gauge panels, walls, roofs and floors, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom products.

The new building, set to use robotic technology at assembly points, will be an expansion of the organisation’s existing 75,000 sq ft factory and head office at the nearby Skyline Industrial Estate.