House builder pulls 1,100-home scheme amid claim that government intervention made it unviable

Weston Homes has pulled its plans for the redevelopment of the 1960s Anglia Square shopping centre in Norwich.

Over eight years, a total of £7.5m of capital expenditure had been invested in the scheme, the Essex-based house builder said, which would have provided 1,100 new homes, as well as retail, office and leisure space.

Weston said that “national government intervention” in the scheme had led to planning delays and related costs, making it unviable.

After initial proposals were given planning consent in 2018 by Norwich City Council, then-housing secretary Robert Jenrick called in the scheme and overturned the decision, calling the plans “excessive”. A revised scheme received a resolution to grant planning in April 2023.