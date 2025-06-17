House builder returns to profit after recouping £12m for remediation work

Under the developer remediation contract, the builder must find and fix buildings they constructed or refurbished that meet certain criteria: in England, at least 11 metres high and constructed from 1992.

Crest Nicholson is one of 54 developers that must resolve life-critical fire-safety defects in its buildings under an agreement made with the government in 2023.

As of April, Crest Nicholson has estimated that its remediation programme will cost £222.8m and it expects to have completed the work within five years.

So far, the developer has clawed back more than £30m from third parties for defective design and workmanship since it signed the contract with the government.

It is not the only house builder to have succeeded in recovering funds for remediation work. Last month, Inside Housing reported that Willmott Dixon returned to profitability in 2024 after retrieving £20m to fix cladding from contractors involved in historic building work.