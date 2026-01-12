House builder secures £165m deal backed by Homes England as it plans more affordable homes

Simon Century, chief investment officer at Homes England, said: “Small and medium house builders play a vital role in building a diverse and resilient housing sector.

“Funding from Homes England will enable Allison Homes to expand its regional delivery, supporting the construction of more high-quality, affordable homes.

“This financing deal is a prime example of how the agency works collaboratively with both public and private partners to achieve our mission of building thriving communities that people can be proud to call home.”

Mark Pope, director at NatWest Real Estate Finance, said: “We are delighted to continue to be able to support Allison Homes with this facility to help them achieve their future growth plans, delivering much-needed additional housing.”

The Peterborough-based house builder owned by US investment firm Pimco is targeting building 2,000 homes per year by 2027.

Back in mid-2022, it launched a new division, Allison Partnerships, focused on building high-quality affordable homes with housing providers and build-to-rent companies.

That year also saw the house builder forward sell half the units in a 315-home scheme to Legal and General Affordable Homes, which used Homes England strategic partnership grant funding to invest in the site.

Through its partnerships branch, Allison Group has increased its affordable housebuilding numbers by more than a third.

In its annual review last August, the company revealed it has a 3,500-home pipeline with a combined expected development value of more than £1bn.