House builder starts work on £137m 600-home development

The house builder will deliver 248 homes, including 27 affordable homes, as part of the first phase of development in Edenthorpe, near Doncaster.

Avant Homes said the first properties will go on sale in September and the first residents will be able to move in sometime in spring 2025.

The 81-acre site, Eden Fields, will include one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and will be delivered by the firm’s West Yorkshire arm.