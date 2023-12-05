House builder takes on West Midlands scheme after closure of L&G Modular Homes

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
A Birmingham house builder has been selected to take on a large scheme after the closure of its initial preferred developer, Legal & General Modular Homes.
Wavensmere Homes will now develop 500 homes at the Canalside South scheme in Wolverhampton city centre, subject to planning approval.
City of Wolverhampton Council approved the selection in July after L&G Modular Homes – the modular housing arm of Legal & General – which had been slated to develop the site, closed its production factory in May.
The 17 acre former industrial site sits on the east of Wolverhampton city centre and fronts onto the Wyrley and Essington and Birmingham Main Line canals.
It is made up of the Canal & River Trust-owned former Crane Foundry site, the council’s former British Steel site and its land off Qualcast Road.
The city council said it had brought the land together to ensure a “comprehensive development” takes place. It is part of the overall Wolverhampton Canalside masterplan that is aiming to deliver 1,000 homes.
Wavensmere will build 384 two and three-bedroom townhouses and 140 one and two-bedroom flats, designed to target an Energy Performance Certificate rating of A.
Glancy Nicholls Architects and RPS have been appointed to draw up the plans, which will be published for consultation in early 2024.
Avison Young supported the marketing of the site.
James Dickens, managing director of Wavensmere, said: “Canalside South will be the catalyst for a new wave of ambitious city living, which is vital to see the Wolverhampton pound spent locally.
"This scheme will open up a new walkway to the city core, reducing the previous walk time by 20 minutes and igniting investment into a commercial corridor.
“Our team has a strong history of regenerating vacant land in the Black Country, and we are ready to transform this site into a £150m landmark development that the whole region can be immensely proud of.”
Stephen Simkins, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Through our Canalside Delivery Partnership with the Canal & River Trust, we remain determined to bring back to life our brownfield sites on Wolverhampton’s canal network, which will in turn boost footfall in our city centre.
“We are confident Wavensmere Homes will bring about a nationally significant development on what is one of the most historic stretches of canal in the country.
“It will enable our residents to benefit from superb connectivity, amenities and health and wellbeing opportunities at this wonderful heritage location.”
Cheryl Blount-Powell, national property development manager at the Canal & River Trust, said: “The proposed layout will transform this derelict brownfield land, connecting more people to the canals and to its rich biodiversity.”
The deal by Wavensmere to take over the site comes after Legal &General’s modular housing arm reported annual losses of nearly £94m last month.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories