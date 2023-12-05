House builder takes on West Midlands scheme after closure of L&G Modular Homes

Wavensmere Homes will now develop 500 homes at the Canalside South scheme in Wolverhampton city centre, subject to planning approval.

City of Wolverhampton Council approved the selection in July after L&G Modular Homes – the modular housing arm of Legal & General – which had been slated to develop the site, closed its production factory in May.

The 17 acre former industrial site sits on the east of Wolverhampton city centre and fronts onto the Wyrley and Essington and Birmingham Main Line canals.

It is made up of the Canal & River Trust-owned former Crane Foundry site, the council’s former British Steel site and its land off Qualcast Road.