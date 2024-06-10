House builder targets 1,000 homes a year after £650m investment 

The multimillion-pound offer from TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group will allow the house builder to acquire three new sites in the Home Counties: in Epping Forest, Three Rivers and Buckinghamshire.

Roughly 40% of new houses built across the sites will be allocated as affordable housing.

Epping Forest will see 113 new homes built and the site in Three Rivers will see circa 100 homes.

The number of homes in Buckinghamshire is as yet unconfirmed, but a four-acre strategic land site has been acquired.