House builder targets 1,000 homes a year after £650m investment 

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House builder GS8 has received £650m in funding from two residential investors as it plans to grow its pipeline to 1,000 homes per annum over the next five years.
The multimillion-pound offer from TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback Group will allow the house builder to acquire three new sites in the Home Counties: in Epping Forest, Three Rivers and Buckinghamshire.
Roughly 40% of new houses built across the sites will be allocated as affordable housing.
Epping Forest will see 113 new homes built and the site in Three Rivers will see circa 100 homes.
The number of homes in Buckinghamshire is as yet unconfirmed, but a four-acre strategic land site has been acquired.
They have also announced the former shadow minister for energy and climate change and ex-Labour MP Luciana Berger as a newly appointed strategic advisor to the group.
Founded by Josh Gordon and Ben Spencer in 2015, GS8 focuses on delivering what the firm described as “regenerative homes”, primarily for first-time buyers and young families.
Renewable energy generated on site exceeds the annual energy consumption of their homes in order to guarantee zero energy bills in partnership with Octopus Energy.
Mr Gordon said: “The UK’s housebuilding sector is known for being slow to adapt, and we feel now is the time for real and fundamental change.
“Our planet-positive framework delivers environmentally conscious, high-performing, design-led housing, as we focus on simplifying construction by taking a rationalised approach to housebuilding, proving high-quality housing doesn’t need to cost a fortune or impact viability.
“We have worked with leading industry partners to establish a regenerative, community-led housing solution that both maintains our design ambitions and doesn’t demand a premium – and we believe this represents the future of sustainable housebuilding in the UK.”
Mike Diana, managing director of Europe real estate at TPG Angelo Gordon, said: “With their differentiated, sustainability-focused approach to housebuilding, we believe GS8 is well suited to address the significant demand for new homes in the UK.
“Together with Ridgeback, we look forward to working with the GS8 team as they seek to accelerate their expansion and further cement their position as a leading provider of sustainable housing solutions in this undersupplied market.”
Also in June, housing association Peabody announced a joint venture with Crest Nicholson to deliver hundreds of “much-needed” homes in Brackley, Northamptonshire.
Plus, a Welsh council, two housing associations and a house builder have submitted a bid to develop 576 new homes via a limited liability partnership.
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