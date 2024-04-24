House builder targets 1,000 homes a year after securing £200m+ investment

A house builder is aiming to develop 1,000 homes a year after it secured an investment of more than £200m #UKhousing

It has amassed a landbank of 3,000 plots through its “differentiated partnership model”, which involves working with national landowners, corporates and landed estates such as the 88,000-acre Welbeck Estate, Duchy of Lancaster and Bathurst.

HarperCrewe was established in 2022 and is led by Adrian Bloor, former chief executive of large house builder Bloor Homes.

Warwick-based builder HarperCrewe received the funding from private equity firm TPG Angelo Gordon and build-to-rent investor and developer Ridgeback Group.

HarperCrewe will use the investment from TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback to grow its existing landbank and scale the delivery of homes. It is targeting an “eventual delivery” of 1,000 homes a year.

The company’s product range will encompass for-sale, rental and affordable housing tenures, with a target of Energy Performance Certificate Band A for all homes.

TPG Angelo Gordon and Ridgeback have previously made joint investments in UK housing, including buying nine build-to-rent developments.

Mr Bloor, founder and chief executive of HarperCrewe, said consolidation in the UK housebuilding sector was “creating a path for new entrants that are committed to doing things differently”. In February Barratt, the UK’s biggest house builder, agreed a £2.5bn deal to buy its rival developer Redrow.