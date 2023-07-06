House builder to develop 4,000 homes in partnership with West Midlands Combined Authority

Keepmoat vowed to increase its housebuilding in the region by 50% and aimed to achieve net zero carbon emissions when building on brownfield sites as part of the deal.

The house builder said it will build homes across different tenure types and generate at least 250 new apprenticeships for local people.

At least 70% of the workforce needed to deliver the homes will be employed from within a 30-mile radius, the combined authority said, while building supplies and materials will be purchased from West Midlands-based businesses wherever possible.