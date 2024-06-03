House builder Weston Homes appoints new chief executive

Mr Gore joined the company in 2021 from Taylor Wimpey London, where he had spent three years as managing director. Before that, he had worked in senior delivery and construction director roles at Barratt Homes and Mount Anvil.

Peter Gore, who is currently group operations director at the developer, has been promoted to the top role, where he will work alongside chair Bob Weston and the board of directors.

The house builder explained that as chief executive, Mr Gore will work across the group to ensure “product delivery and quality”, staff development, health and safety standards and customer satisfaction.

The chief executive role at Weston Homes has been unoccupied for several years with the last holder being director Jim Wood.

Bob Weston, chair of Weston Group, said: “Over the last three years Peter Gore has added fantastic value and insight to our housebuilding business and we are pleased to appoint him to the role of chief executive officer.

“Peter is dedicated, extremely hard-working and results-driven. He is an excellent and highly able CEO for our business.”