House builder Weston Homes appoints new chief executive

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Volume house builder Weston Homes has appointed a new chief executive.
Peter Gore, who is currently group operations director at the developer, has been promoted to the top role, where he will work alongside chair Bob Weston and the board of directors.
Mr Gore joined the company in 2021 from Taylor Wimpey London, where he had spent three years as managing director. Before that, he had worked in senior delivery and construction director roles at Barratt Homes and Mount Anvil.
The house builder explained that as chief executive, Mr Gore will work across the group to ensure “product delivery and quality”, staff development, health and safety standards and customer satisfaction.
The chief executive role at Weston Homes has been unoccupied for several years with the last holder being director Jim Wood.
Bob Weston, chair of Weston Group, said: “Over the last three years Peter Gore has added fantastic value and insight to our housebuilding business and we are pleased to appoint him to the role of chief executive officer.
“Peter is dedicated, extremely hard-working and results-driven. He is an excellent and highly able CEO for our business.”
Mr Gore said: “Despite an extremely challenging economic climate, with squeezed margins, rising build costs, and a constrained mortgage market, the business continues to make headway and we look forward to launching a series of significant new residential development schemes with others in the pipeline.”
Weston Homes completed building 1,000 homes in the last financial year and is planning to develop five new residential schemes during 2024, totalling almost 900 new homes, across London and the South East.
The five projects – Tayfen Court in Bury St Edmunds; Brentwood Central; Town Quay and Jasper Wharf, both in Barking; and Bracknell Beeches in Bracknell – are all under way.
Three further sites in Essex also achieved planning this year, with a combined total of 700 homes.
However, in February Weston Homes cancelled its plans for a 1,100-home regeneration scheme in Norwich, blaming the government for contributing to delays and rising costs which had made it unviable.
Weston also highlighted inflexibility around Homes England funding as a reason why it axed the scheme.
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