House builders call for policy change in Wales to tackle ‘chronic undersupply’

Regarding the social sector, the HBF said the drop-off in market homes had had a knock-on effect on affordable delivery, given that many homes are delivered through Section 106 agreements. The private sector delivered over 850 affordable homes in Wales in 2023-24, it said.

However, the body also argued that some local councils required contributions for affordable housing on even the smallest of residential sites, and percentage requirements were “unrealistic” in too many areas.

The HBF’s recommendations include setting a national all-tenure target for housing delivery for the next Senedd term and implementing the recommendations of the Welsh government’s SuDS review as soon as possible.

It also wants the next government to ensure new policy requirements and regulations do not further challenge viability, and support buyers by extending the Help to Buy Wales scheme beyond September 2026.

Neil Jefferson, chief executive of the HBF, said: “Today we set out a roadmap for how the next Welsh government can turn its housing ambitions into action. Against the backdrop of a worsening housing shortage, the number of homes being built continues to fall.

“With the right policy changes, home builders are ready to step up and deliver the homes communities urgently need. The upcoming election is a chance to address the shortcomings of housing policy in Wales.”

Earlier this year, the Welsh government said it had made £90m in low-interest loans available to social landlords to build more homes and improve existing stock. A loan scheme was introduced in 2023-24, with around £75m in loans awarded.

The Welsh government said: “Delivering more homes is one of our top priorities and we are taking action to deliver as many homes as possible.

"We are continuing to support SME developers through our Help to Buy - Wales Scheme and providing funding support through the Wales Residential Property Fund.

“We are also providing record levels of investment in social housing across Wales, with record funding of over £2 billion over this Senedd term - including £466m in 2025-26 alone.”