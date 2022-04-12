House builders commit to fixing blocks built on behalf of social landlords under Section 106 agreements

Developers have made the commitment as part of a ‘building safety pledge’ that they signed up to last week following negotiations with the government.

The pledge, which has been published by house builder Barratt on its website, stated that each participant developer will “undertake or procure at its own costs… as quickly as reasonably possible all necessary remediation and/or mitigation work to address life-critical fire safety defects”.

It includes any block the house builder had developed, whether on its own or on behalf as others, including on behalf of registered providers as part of a Section 106 deal.

However, it does not include work that was carried out when the house builder acted solely as a contractor, rather than a developer.