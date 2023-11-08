The FTSE 250 house builder delivered 205 “partnership” homes for housing associations between 1 July and 6 November, it said in a market update. This compared with 376 in the same period last year.

Overall completions in the quarter fell 37% to 1,439, but the firm said this was “in line with expectations”.

It comes as major house builders have been cutting back on development due to the difficult housing market as buyers are deterred by high interest rates.

Amid the tough conditions, Persimmon also said that the hiring freeze it has in place means the number of staff it employs is likely to have reduced by around 700 this year.