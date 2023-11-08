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Persimmon has reported a 45% drop in the number of homes it competed for housing associations in its last quarter and warned it expects market conditions to remain “highly uncertain”.
The FTSE 250 house builder delivered 205 “partnership” homes for housing associations between 1 July and 6 November, it said in a market update. This compared with 376 in the same period last year.
Overall completions in the quarter fell 37% to 1,439, but the firm said this was “in line with expectations”.
It comes as major house builders have been cutting back on development due to the difficult housing market as buyers are deterred by high interest rates.
Amid the tough conditions, Persimmon also said that the hiring freeze it has in place means the number of staff it employs is likely to have reduced by around 700 this year.
In August, the firm revealed it had already cut around 300 jobs in the first-half of this year, as it targets £25m of annual savings. As of December 2022, the house builder had 5,862 staff.
This latest update revealed that Persimmon’s build rates in the third quarter were around 30% down year-on-year, which it said reflected the “slower sales environment”.
The group expects to complete around 9,500 private and housing association homes in 2023, which will be a 36% drop on last year’s figure of 14,868.
Persimmon said that heading into 2024, it anticipates that market conditions “will remain highly uncertain”.
Dean Finch, chief executive of Persimmon, said: “While the near term is likely to remain challenging and we remain disciplined on costs, we continue to position the business for growth when the market recovers, as demonstrated by our further progress on planning in the period.”
Timber-frame manufacturer Space4, a subsidiary of Persimmon, revealed in June that it will double its capacity after plans for a new factory were approved.
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