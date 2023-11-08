ao link

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles

House builder’s completions for housing association partners drops 45% amid hiring freeze

News08.11.23by James Wilmore

Persimmon has reported a 45% drop in the number of homes it competed for housing associations in its last quarter and warned it expects market conditions to remain “highly uncertain”. 

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Mascalls Grange, a Persimmon development
Mascalls Grange, a Persimmon development (picture: Persimmon)
Sharelines
LinkedIn IHPersimmon has reported a 45% drop in the number of homes it competed for housing associations in its last quarter and warned it expects market conditions to remain “highly uncertain” #UKhousing

The FTSE 250 house builder delivered 205 “partnership” homes for housing associations between 1 July and 6 November, it said in a market update. This compared with 376 in the same period last year.

Overall completions in the quarter fell 37% to 1,439, but the firm said this was “in line with expectations”.

It comes as major house builders have been cutting back on development due to the difficult housing market as buyers are deterred by high interest rates.  

Amid the tough conditions, Persimmon also said that the hiring freeze it has in place means the number of staff it employs is likely to have reduced by around 700 this year.

Read more

House builder completed around 2,400 fewer homes due to fallout from Mini BudgetHouse builder completed around 2,400 fewer homes due to fallout from Mini Budget
Major house builder sells 35% more social homes amid drop in private demandMajor house builder sells 35% more social homes amid drop in private demand
Persimmon’s timber-frame arm to double capacity with new factoryPersimmon’s timber-frame arm to double capacity with new factory

In August, the firm revealed it had already cut around 300 jobs in the first-half of this year, as it targets £25m of annual savings. As of December 2022, the house builder had 5,862 staff.  

This latest update revealed that Persimmon’s build rates in the third quarter were around 30% down year-on-year, which it said reflected the “slower sales environment”.

The group expects to complete around 9,500 private and housing association homes in 2023, which will be a 36% drop on last year’s figure of 14,868.

Persimmon said that heading into 2024, it anticipates that market conditions “will remain highly uncertain”.

Dean Finch, chief executive of Persimmon, said: “While the near term is likely to remain challenging and we remain disciplined on costs, we continue to position the business for growth when the market recovers, as demonstrated by our further progress on planning in the period.”

Timber-frame manufacturer Space4, a subsidiary of Persimmon, revealed in June that it will double its capacity after plans for a new factory were approved.

Sign up for our development and finance newsletter

A block of flats under construction
Picture: Alamy

New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox

Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters

AccountsFinanceHouse builder
Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Add New Comment
You must be logged in to comment.

Related stories