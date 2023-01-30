House builders given six weeks to sign contracts to fix fire safety defects

The new Building Safety Act, which came into force last year, allows ministers to remove the right to obtain planning permission and building control approval from developers that do not sign up.

Unless they agree to the contracts – which oblige them to fund repairs on properties they developed that are taller than 11 metres – in the next six weeks, the government has said it will take this step.

Under the contracts, they are expected to provide £2bn in new funding. This is in addition to the £3bn that will be raised through the Building Safety Levy in coming years.

The contract, published here, also requires developers to reimburse taxpayers where public money has been used to fix unsafe buildings.

The announcement was accompanied by a statement from Persimmon, one of the largest house builders in the UK, saying it was “entirely consistent with our existing commitment to protect leaseholders in multi-storey buildings” and that the firm was “pleased to confirm our intention to sign the final document in the near future, becoming the first developer to do so”.