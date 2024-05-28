House builders looking to set up their own for-profit providers

House builders are looking to set up their own for-profit registered providers, industry figures have told Inside Housing #UKhousing

James Bailey, director and housing leader at PwC UK, said the large professional services firm was “seeing an increase in the number of house builders and developers looking to set up their own for-profit registered providers”.

Creating for-profit registered providers would mean house builders own and manage the affordable housing on their schemes, allowing them to progress through the planning process. It also allows developers access to a growing pool of private capital that wants to enter the affordable housing market.

Developers are exploring entering the affordable housing sector as they struggle to find housing association partners for the Section 106 elements of their sites.

Interest and appetite were “coming from all corners of the market”, he said, ranging from listed public limited companies to private regional small and medium-sized builders.

Mr Bailey explained that the reasons behind the trend “can vary, but typically include reduced opportunities for traditional registered providers, [which] are increasingly allocating resources to improving existing stock rather than developing new homes”.

“This means that house builders need to develop solutions, particularly if they’re to continue building out private stock,” he said.

In March, Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q, the London landlord, warned that housing associations could stop buying Section 106 homes altogether and that this pause in buying activity could hit volume house builders, which require a Section 106 element on their schemes to get planning permission.

Maggie Rafalowicz, a director at Campbell Tickell, the consultancy, also reported increased interest in setting up for-profits from developers struggling to find partners for the Section 106 elements of their developments.

Many traditional housing associations have reduced their new developments to focus on reinvestment in their existing stock.

“The larger associations, to the extent that they are still doing development, are preferring land-led schemes to Section 106, because they have greater control and access to grant,” she added.