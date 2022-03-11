House builders question fairness of building safety plans, in new letter to Gove

In a letter to housing secretary Michael Gove today, the Home Builders Federation (HBF) said that it had “strong reservations about the fairness of any solution that might leave many responsible parties entirely out of scope”.

It singled out other parts of the construction supply chain, such as product manufacturers, which it felt also had some responsibility for the country’s building safety problems.

The letter, signed by the HBF’s chair Stewart Baseley, is the latest in a back-and-forth between the government and house builders over Mr Gove’s proposals to fix the building safety crisis.

On Monday, Mr Gove set out his latest ultimatum to builders, stating that they must come up with a fully funded solution that would see them provide “full and unconditional” self-remediation of their own blocks and cover the vast majority of the bill to remove dangerous cladding on buildings above 11 metres tall.

This came after he stated that the HBF’s latest offer came up short of what was required by the government and leaseholders.

The HBF’s initial proposal committed builders to resolve “critical” fire safety concerns on all their buildings above 11 metres, as well as a promise to remove all of its members’ blocks from the Building Safety Fund.