House builders’ shares slide as government unveils cladding plans

Barratt, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey, Bellway and Vistry Group all took a hit following the announcement of housing secretary Michael Gove’s plans, which will see developers given until March to commit to funding remediation before facing other consequences.

Shares in Barratt fell 3.7% from the start of trading until 12:20, Persimmon dropped 4.45%, Taylor Wimpey was down 2.14%, Bellway fell by 3.48% and Vistry Group was down 2.61%.

As reported over the weekend, the government’s new plan to tackle the building safety crisis will see developers asked to agree the terms of a new deal aimed at protecting leaseholders from having to shoulder the burden of fire safety costs.

As part of the deal, developers must agree to make financial contributions to a fund to cover the full outstanding cost of remediating unsafe cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres at an estimated total cost of £4bn.

They must also fund and undertake all necessary remediation of buildings taller than 11 metres which they played a role in developing, as well as provide comprehensive information on blocks taller than 11 metres with fire safety defects that they played a role in constructing over the past 30 years.

The government has not yet confirmed which companies will be in scope of the deal, but said it expects to cover all firms that have an annual profit of more than £10m from housebuilding.