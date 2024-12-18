House builders urged to sign up to new Section 106 database

House builders can use the agency’s ‘Section 106 Affordable Housing Clearing Service’ to list details of affordable homes that they have planning permission to build alongside private homes, but for which they have been unable to find a buyer.

Registered providers and councils are also able to register with the service to view available stock.

“This means greater visibility of opportunities, all in one place, for buyers and sellers to connect, build new partnerships and work together to get affordable homes sold and occupied,” Homes England said.