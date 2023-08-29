House builders welcome relaxation of nutrient neutrality rules

House builders have welcomed the government’s announcement that it will relax nutrient neutrality rules blocking the development of over 100,000 homes in areas with high levels of river pollution #UKhousing

The department said: “Nutrients entering our rivers are a real problem, but the contribution made by new homes is very small. These laws which originate from Brussels put a block on new homes in certain areas – taking away control over what is built, and when, from local people.”

In an update, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said scrapping the “defective EU laws” would generate an estimated £18bn for the economy between now and 2030 and that developers could begin construction in affected areas “in a matter of months”.

The rules will be shaken up through an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which is currently in the House of Lords. It will remove the requirement on Natural England to advise councils not to approve housing schemes in affected areas, effectively making the rules advisory.

The government will also increase the size of a fund to offset the impact of new housebuilding on nutrient pollution.

Since May 2022, 74 planning authorities across England have paused housebuilding because of high levels of nitrates and phosphates in wetland areas, which are killing the invertebrates eaten by protected birds.

Natural England has advised these areas that any new developments must be nutrient-neutral, effectively banning new houses unless councils have offsetting schemes in place.

The rules were originally introduced under an EU directive on habitats and reinforced by a 2018 European Court of Justice ruling, but were expanded by Natural England to cover more areas in 2022.

Housing associations have previously said the rules were having a “huge impact” on the sector’s ability to deliver new homes.

Alongside the relaxation of nutrient neutrality rules, the government said it would double investment in Natural England’s nutrient mitigation scheme to £280m, to ensure it is sufficient to offset the additional nutrient discharge of up to 100,000 homes between now and 2030.