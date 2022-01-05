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House builder-owned offsite company starts work on mega factory

News05.01.22by Grainne Cuffe

A offsite construction company owned by a large house builder has started work on a new factory in Braintree, Essex.

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A CGI of British Offsite’s new factory in Essex
A CGI of British Offsite’s new factory in Essex
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LinkedIn IHOffsite construction company starts work on mega factory #UKhousing

Scheduled to open later this year, British Offsite’s 137,000 sq ft factory at Horizon 120 Business Park in Great Notley will manufacture and distribute building components to the new homes industry.

The Weston Group-owned company makes and sells exterior building and interior fitout components such as light gauge panels, walls, roofs and floors, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom products. 

The new building, set to use robotic technology at assembly points, will be an expansion of the organisation’s existing 75,000 sq ft factory and head office at the nearby Skyline Industrial Estate.

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The factory’s £6m production line is being delivered by Swedish company Randek AB.  

Shaun Weston, managing director at British Offsite, said: “We are pleased to have started construction of our new build off-site manufacturing and distribution centre at Horizon 120 in Braintree, which will form a key part of our strategic expansion plans for British Offsite.

 

“This new state-of-the-art facility will be one of the largest of its kind within the UK property industry, with one of the most advanced light gauge steel assembly lines in Europe, meaning we can deliver precise products more quickly for our customers.” 

British Offsite was launched last year following a £35m investment from Weston Group, a £177m turnover firm. 

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