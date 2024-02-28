Housebuilding being held back by electricity grid miscalculations, research finds

The housebuilding industry is being held back by miscalculations around the capacity of the electricity grid, researchers have found #UKhousing

Traditionally, a new home had a standard energy requirement of between 1.5kVA and 2kVA of power. But as builders shift away from gas boilers and petrol cars to low-carbon heating systems and EV chargers, new homes will need more electricity.

In fact, the researchers argued, the grid could support the delivery of 2.5 times as much housing as is currently assumed.

Energy requirements for new homes with heat pumps and electric-vehicle (EV) charging are “typically being overestimated greatly”, according to planning consultants Turley, leading to additional costs and delays for house builders.

There is great variation around what the grid now requests for a new home, the report said, but it is typically 4.5kVA. The researchers said the real requirement is closer to 2kVA or lower.

This is because EV charging and heat pumps are not increasing peak demand as much as expected, because new homes are more energy efficient. In addition, more people are moving to variable electricity tariffs, which reward them for reducing peak demand on the grid.

The researchers called for an industry-wide review into the sizing process of grid connectivity for the housebuilding industry, which they said could free up substantial capacity in the grid. They said this would reduce costs to build new homes and increase the speed of delivery.

The national grid is currently facing significant backlogs as housing and infrastructure projects wait to be connected to the network. In 2022, it was reported that housebuilding could be banned in three west London councils until 2035, when more grid capacity becomes available.