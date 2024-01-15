Housebuilding giant reveals uptick in sales to for-profit providers

Speaking to Inside Housing, Stephen Teagle, chief executive of Countryside Partnerships, a subsidiary of Vistry, said the firm had sold homes to “half a dozen” for-profits over the past six months.

“They obviously don’t have the issues on their balance sheets, or have a better balance sheet, and don’t have to deal with some of the issues with existing stock that some of the traditional RPs [registered providers] have,” he said.

Among the house builder’s clients are Blackstone-backed Sage Homes and BlackRock-backed Heylo, both of which have fast-growing shared ownership portfolios.

Vistry has reported that the number of homes it is building for Sage has significantly increased. The house builder is signed up to Sage’s shared ownership Home Stepper scheme.