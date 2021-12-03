Housebuilding giant sets aside £41m to fix buildings and cover building owner losses

The FTSE 250 firm said the buildings are across 17 sites where remedial work is needed to bring them in line with current building regulations.

In its annual results, published this week, Countryside said: “We have established a provision of £41m to cover the cost of remedial works and losses suffered by building owners where it is identified that the works are necessary because we fell short of our high standards at the time of construction.”

Inside Housing analysis earlier this year revealed that some of the UK’s largest house builders had so far set aside £500m to cover building safety issues in the wake of Grenfell.