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Housebuilding giant sets aside £41m to fix buildings and cover building owner losses

News03.12.21by James Wilmore

Housebuilding giant Countryside has set aside £41m to fix buildings and cover building owner losses after it identified 69 blocks with issues since the Grenfell Tower fire.

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Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHHousebuilding giant Countryside has set aside £41m to fix buildings and cover building owner losses after it identified 69 blocks with issues since the Grenfell Tower fire #UKhousing

The FTSE 250 firm said the buildings are across 17 sites where remedial work is needed to bring them in line with current building regulations.

In its annual results, published this week, Countryside said: “We have established a provision of £41m to cover the cost of remedial works and losses suffered by building owners where it is identified that the works are necessary because we fell short of our high standards at the time of construction.”

Inside Housing analysis earlier this year revealed that some of the UK’s largest house builders had so far set aside £500m to cover building safety issues in the wake of Grenfell.

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Countryside said it had examined all buildings it has developed over the past 15 years.

In the past year, it said it had engaged with building owners, carried out invasive surveys and priced building owners’ scope of works.

“This has enabled us to more accurately estimate the potential costs associated with these buildings,” the firm said.

The house builder has struck a couple of major deals with housing associations of late. Last month it was announced that it had agreed a joint venture with Sovereign to develop a site for 2,500 homes.

The firm has also agreed a joint venture with G15 landlord Metropolitan Thames Valley to complete the remainder of a major long-running estate regeneration project in south London.

In its preliminary full year to the end of September 2021, Countryside reported that it had swung back to a pre-tax profit of £85.4m, compared to a loss of £1.9m in the previous year.

Revenue rose to £1.37bn from £892m the prior year, helped by a 33% jump in completions to 5,385 homes.

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