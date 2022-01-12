Housebuilding giant vows to help government ‘deliver a solution’ on cladding crisis

This week, housing secretary Michael Gove unveiled plans to raise £4bn for remediation of buildings between 11 and 18 metres by getting developers to pay. He said he wants to “agree a settlement” and ensure “the industry that caused the problem pays to fix it”.

In a trading update today, Vistry said: “We can confirm that we are supportive of the government’s ambition to derive a solution.”

But it did not explicitly say either way whether the company will agree to contribute to the new fund.

It came as Vistry, which was formerly known as Bovis, said it expected to make an annual adjusted pre-tax profit of around £345m.

The FTSE 250 firm is among around 20 of the country’s biggest house builders which are expected to be invited by Mr Gove to a roundtable. In a letter published this week, the housing secretary set a deadline of early March for a deal to be agreed with the industry.