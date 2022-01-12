Housebuilding giant vows to help government ‘deliver a solution’ on cladding crisis

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Vistry Group has said it is “supportive” of fresh government efforts to tackle the cladding crisis and will work with ministers to “deliver a solution”.
This week, housing secretary Michael Gove unveiled plans to raise £4bn for remediation of buildings between 11 and 18 metres by getting developers to pay. He said he wants to “agree a settlement” and ensure “the industry that caused the problem pays to fix it”.
In a trading update today, Vistry said: “We can confirm that we are supportive of the government’s ambition to derive a solution.”
But it did not explicitly say either way whether the company will agree to contribute to the new fund.
It came as Vistry, which was formerly known as Bovis, said it expected to make an annual adjusted pre-tax profit of around £345m.
The FTSE 250 firm is among around 20 of the country’s biggest house builders which are expected to be invited by Mr Gove to a roundtable. In a letter published this week, the housing secretary set a deadline of early March for a deal to be agreed with the industry.
If a deal cannot be struck, Mr Gove warned that he will take “all steps necessary” including the prospect of legislation.
Vistry added: “We fully agree that the costs of remediation should not be borne by leaseholders and we will work directly with the government as well as with the Home Builders Federation to deliver a solution. We will update on any implications for the group as these suggestions evolve into clear proposals.”
The builder said it was continuing to consider all “relevant cases” and is committed to meeting any liability it identifies.
“In addition, we are committed to offering appropriate support in circumstances where building owners do not meet their obligations,” Vistry added.
The government is already introducing a so-called cladding tax on developers that have profits higher than £25m, which is due to take effect in April. It hopes to raise around £2bn from this levy to help pay for the previously announced £5bn Building Safety Fund, which covers buildings of 18 metres and taller.
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