Households connected to heat networks will receive government support

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The government has confirmed that people whose homes are heated by heat networks will receive equivalent levels of support to those covered by its “energy price guarantee”.
In response to a written question asked in September by Matthew Pennycook, shadow minister for housing and planning, the government confirmed yesterday that those households attached to heat networks will receive support.
Climate change minister Graham Stuart responded to the question to clarify that those on heat networks will have access to both the ‘energy price guarantee’ and the Energy Bills Support Scheme.
He added: “The government is working at speed to determine the most practical and tested routes to deliver this support.”
Inside Housing has asked the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for more information on how the support for those on heat networks will be delivered.
The government announced its plans for an energy price guarantee in September. It promises to freeze energy bills at an average of £2,500 a year for the next two years.
The proposal, which started on 1 October, replaced the existing Ofgem energy price cap, which was due to reach £3,549 at the start of this month.
Communal heating systems supply heat to multiple homes from a central energy source, removing the need for individual boilers within homes.
Heat networks are becoming an increasingly common form of heating within urban areas, particularly for blocks of flats, and form a key part of the government’s strategy to hit net zero by 2050.
Before the government confirmed that people attached to heat networks would be eligible for support under the scheme, the mayor of London had called for more support for these households.
In July, a City Hall analysis revealed that roughly 400,000 Londoners use heat networks.
The research found that social housing residents make up the majority of households attached to heat networks, and some would have faced a bill increase of up to 700%.
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