Households connected to heat networks will receive government support

In response to a written question asked in September by Matthew Pennycook, shadow minister for housing and planning, the government confirmed yesterday that those households attached to heat networks will receive support.

Climate change minister Graham Stuart responded to the question to clarify that those on heat networks will have access to both the ‘energy price guarantee’ and the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

He added: “The government is working at speed to determine the most practical and tested routes to deliver this support.”

Inside Housing has asked the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) for more information on how the support for those on heat networks will be delivered.