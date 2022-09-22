Households having benefits capped rises 65% since start of pandemic

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The number of households having their benefits capped has increased by 65% since the start of the pandemic, according to new government data.
The latest statistics from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which covers the three months up to the end of May 2022, show that since February 2020 there has been a 65% increase in the number of households having their benefits capped, from 79,000 to 130,000. Of the 130,000 households, 87% included children.
The benefit cap, introduced in April 2013, forces a limit on the total amount of benefit someone can get.
In England, it means households can claim no more than £20,000 per year, or £23,000 in London.
The data shows a hike of 9% (10,000) in the number of households having their benefits capped, compared with the previous quarter.
It shows that households had their benefits capped by an average of £52 a week in May, or £225 a month.
The number of households that had their Universal Credit capped in May was 114,000, an increase of 12% from 102,000 in February.
The number of households that had housing benefit capped in May continued to decrease with the move to Universal Credit, with a 12% (1,700) decrease from February 2022.
The increases came about amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdowns meant that many people were struggling and unable to work.
The latest figures come amid a cost of living and energy crisis, with households facing skyrocketing bills.
Responding to the figures, Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “It’s hugely concerning to see this increase in the number of households that had their benefits capped, the majority with children to take care of too.
“Since May, costs will have gone up due to inflation and rising energy bills. Many households will have also seen a hike in their rent, yet the cap level has stayed fixed. This is leaving people struggling to plug the shortfall and falling into debt or being unable to pay a crucial bill or put food on the table. As costs continue to go up, the case for reforming the benefit cap is patently clear.”
He urged Chloe Smith, the new secretary of state for work and pensions, to commit to an “urgent” review of the cap, and to consider “scrapping it altogether to ensure it no longer stops people having enough to pay for essentials”.
Mr Downie said: “We know from the people who use our services that they are finding the benefit cap one of the biggest barriers to securing an affordable home.
“Without reform, the cap could lead to more people being pushed into homelessness because they cannot afford to pay rents, which are rising at a record rate.”
A DWP spokesperson said: “The benefit cap provides a strong work incentive and ensures fairness for hard-working taxpaying households by encouraging people to move into work where possible.
“Up to the equivalent salary of £24,000, it balances fairness for taxpayers with providing a vital safety net.
“We recognise people are struggling with the rising cost of living which is why we are protecting millions of the most vulnerable people with at least £1,200 of direct payments, starting with the £326 cost of living payment which has already been issued to more than seven million low income households.
“It is also why we are also supporting six million disabled people with an extra £150 payment, beginning to land in bank accounts this week.”
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