Households having benefits capped rises 65% since start of pandemic

Responding to the figures, Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said: “It’s hugely concerning to see this increase in the number of households that had their benefits capped, the majority with children to take care of too.

“Since May, costs will have gone up due to inflation and rising energy bills. Many households will have also seen a hike in their rent, yet the cap level has stayed fixed. This is leaving people struggling to plug the shortfall and falling into debt or being unable to pay a crucial bill or put food on the table. As costs continue to go up, the case for reforming the benefit cap is patently clear.”

He urged Chloe Smith, the new secretary of state for work and pensions, to commit to an “urgent” review of the cap, and to consider “scrapping it altogether to ensure it no longer stops people having enough to pay for essentials”.

Mr Downie said: “We know from the people who use our services that they are finding the benefit cap one of the biggest barriers to securing an affordable home.

“Without reform, the cap could lead to more people being pushed into homelessness because they cannot afford to pay rents, which are rising at a record rate.”