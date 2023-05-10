The latest government statistics on homelessness in England, which cover between October and December 2022, show that on 31 December 2022, 101,300 households were in TA – an increase of 5.2% from the same day the previous year.

This represents the highest figure since 2005.

Of the households in TA, 12,220 were housed in B&Bs – an increase of 31% compared with the same time last year.

The number of households with dependent children housed in B&Bs more than doubled in final quarter of 2022 compared with the same period the year before to 2,980 – a rise of 129% in a year.

There has also been a 50% rise in homelessness due to no-fault evictions in the past year.

The statistics showed that 24,060 households were threatened with homelessness as a result of a Section 21 eviction in 2022, 50% higher than in 2021.

A Section 21 eviction allows landlords to ask a tenant to leave with just two months’ notice and without having to give any reason for doing so.

First announced by former prime minister Theresa May in April 2019, the government is planning to ban no-fault evictions as part of sweeping reforms proposed for the private rented sector.