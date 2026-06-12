Households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland up 79% in five years

“The challenges we see are not new — they are the result of long-term policy decisions over many years, particularly the failure to build enough social and genuinely affordable homes. Without addressing that, the pressure on low-income families and children will continue.”

Ms McCrudden said “change is possible” by building more social homes, alongside “sustained” investment in support services.

“However, the current budget situation is making this much harder. Short-term funding and ongoing uncertainty are placing homelessness services under significant strain.”

The DfC has been contacted for comment.

In May, government data showed that the number of households experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland continued to rise in the first three months of this year.