Households in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland up 79% in five years

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More than 5,600 households are living in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland, according to new government figures.
The Department for Communities’ (DfC) latest homelessness bulletin showed a 79% increase over the past five years, to 5,633 households, as of April.
The data showed that 4,837 children aged under 18 were living in temporary accommodation, including 2,512 aged nine and under.
This represents an increase of 65% since January 2021.
Between October 2025 and March 2026, 7,836 households presented as homeless.
Nicola McCrudden, chief executive of Homeless Connect, a membership body for organisations working with people experiencing homelessness, said: “Every child deserves the stability of a safe home. But today, almost 5,000 children are growing up in temporary accommodation, without that secure foundation.
“At a time of heightened public concern about immigration and pressure on public services, we need to be clear about what is driving homelessness.
“The challenges we see are not new — they are the result of long-term policy decisions over many years, particularly the failure to build enough social and genuinely affordable homes. Without addressing that, the pressure on low-income families and children will continue.”
Ms McCrudden said “change is possible” by building more social homes, alongside “sustained” investment in support services.
“However, the current budget situation is making this much harder. Short-term funding and ongoing uncertainty are placing homelessness services under significant strain.”
The DfC has been contacted for comment.
In May, government data showed that the number of households experiencing homelessness in Northern Ireland continued to rise in the first three months of this year.
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