Households owed main homelessness duty up 15.9%

The new figures, covering the period from April to June 2024, also showed that councils reported carrying out initial assessments for 90,990 households, up 10.3% compared with the same quarter last year.

From those initial assessments, 83,240 were assessed were owed a duty to prevent or relieve homelessness.

Of the 37,250 households initially assessed as being threatened with homelessness and therefore owed a prevention duty, 7,040 were threatened with homelessness due to being served a Section 21 no-fault notice.

This represents an increase of 2.6% from the same quarter last year.