Households seeking support with housing costs in Scotland rise 4.5%

“Over the last 15 years, the Scottish government has spent around £1.4 billion protecting people from UK government policies such as the bedroom tax, benefit cap, and inadequate local housing allowance rates.

“We will spend £97 million this year to enable councils to use discretionary housing payments to protect more than 94,000 households in Scotland against the worst impacts of harmful UK government housing policies.

“The UK government’s own analysis shows that 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – will be pushed into relative poverty by 2029/30 by proposed cuts to disability benefits. It is time for them to think again and abandon these harmful changes.”

Last week, Shelter Scotland also raised concern about how all local authorities in Scotland but one are set to receive less cash for social housing this year than at the start of this parliament.

A new cash payments scheme was launched in May that aims to prevent homelessness in Scotland. It will be rolled out over the next year.

Social landlords and third-sector groups will be brought together by the new Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund, which is now open for applications.

The news came days after the Scottish government confirmed it would invest £4m in homelessness prevention pilots in 2025-26. The pilots aim to prepare councils and housing associations for a new ‘ask and act’ duty being brought in under the Housing (Scotland) Bill currently going through parliament.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations and Homeless Network Scotland will oversee the roll-out of the new fund.