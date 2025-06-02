Households seeking support with housing costs in Scotland rise 4.5%

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The number of households seeking support from a fund designed to help people at risk of hardship and struggling to meet housing costs in Scotland has risen by 4.5%.
The number of applications being made for Discretionary Housing Payments (DHPs) is now 129,860, according to the latest Scottish government figures.
DHPs are handed out on a discretionary basis and help local authorities mitigate cases where people’s benefits are capped, or where Local Housing Allowance does not cover their rent.
Holyrood allocated an additional £90m to local authorities for DHP payments in 2024 for use over the financial year.
As a result of the latest figures, charity Shelter Scotland is calling on the Scottish government to issue an explicit housing emergency action plan.
Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said: “It is the grim reality that the number of households seeking support for housing costs have jumped to 129,860 as tens of thousands of people remain stuck in the broken and biased housing system.
“From our latest survey, we know 2.3 million adults are struggling with the condition, security, suitability or affordability of their home, or have faced outright discrimination while trying to find one. This cannot be the norm.
“We desperately need more social homes, and an explicit housing emergency action plan from the Scottish government to show how we are going to get them, to ensure families have somewhere affordable and secure to call home.”
Shirley-Anne Somerville, social justice secretary, said: “The rising cost of Discretionary Housing Payments is entirely as a result of damaging UK government welfare reforms.
“Over the last 15 years, the Scottish government has spent around £1.4 billion protecting people from UK government policies such as the bedroom tax, benefit cap, and inadequate local housing allowance rates.
“We will spend £97 million this year to enable councils to use discretionary housing payments to protect more than 94,000 households in Scotland against the worst impacts of harmful UK government housing policies.
“The UK government’s own analysis shows that 250,000 people – including 50,000 children – will be pushed into relative poverty by 2029/30 by proposed cuts to disability benefits. It is time for them to think again and abandon these harmful changes.”
Last week, Shelter Scotland also raised concern about how all local authorities in Scotland but one are set to receive less cash for social housing this year than at the start of this parliament.
A new cash payments scheme was launched in May that aims to prevent homelessness in Scotland. It will be rolled out over the next year.
Social landlords and third-sector groups will be brought together by the new Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund, which is now open for applications.
The news came days after the Scottish government confirmed it would invest £4m in homelessness prevention pilots in 2025-26. The pilots aim to prepare councils and housing associations for a new ‘ask and act’ duty being brought in under the Housing (Scotland) Bill currently going through parliament.
The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations and Homeless Network Scotland will oversee the roll-out of the new fund.
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