Housemark’s analysis of first consumer standard grades finds ‘significant challenges’ in sector

An analysis by Housemark of the first grades for the consumer standards has found “significant challenges” in the social housing sector #UKhousing

The English regulator’s new, more proactive regulatory regime came into full force in April 2024.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has so far given consumer grades to 23 landlords, 15 compliant grades of C1 or C2, while eight received non-compliant C3 grades.

In a new report called Raising the Bar, which provides an overview of how the sector is responding to regulatory consumer standards, the data firm urged housing providers to “take action” to improve service delivery, tenant satisfaction and asset management performance.

Social landlords are now being assessed on new consumer standards, with grades ranging from C1 to C4, on top of the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

The RSH is carrying out a planned inspection programme to assess landlords.

However in some cases, landlords have been graded following a self-referral and subsequent proactive engagement from the regulator, or engagement that was already ongoing with the RSH, for example as a result of a previous non-compliant grade.

The first batch of consumer gradings were published by the regulator in early July, with three councils and one housing association all deemed non-compliant.

Reasons for non-compliance include safety compliance failures, poor data on homes, failure to collect data on the tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) from tenants, and thousands of outstanding repairs.

The first from planned inspections were published in late July, with two landlords handed the top grade of C1.

Housemark’s analysis is based on its own data and the regulator’s reports.

The data firm said there are common themes for improvement, including record-keeping, safety compliance, use of IT systems for analysis such as embedded approaches to data quality for assets and tenants, and reporting systems.

It said that despite damp and mould remaining a top priority for landlords, one in five cases resurface within a year, suggesting that current remediation works are yet to tackle the root causes of the issues in many cases.