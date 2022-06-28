Housing 2022 explainer: how is the cost of living crisis hitting tenants?

Can landlords help?

It is clear that the cost of living crisis will have the biggest impact on the most vulnerable in society and many will be housed by social landlords.

Not only will it be a question of supporting tenants financially, with the costs inevitably leading to more cases of arrears, but landlords will also have to be there to support tenants through the emotional issues that come from a cost of living crisis.

This will be looked into during a breakfast briefing session on the Connected Futures Stage on Thursday at 8.15am, which will discuss how local authorities and partners can tackle the problem.

How will rent be impacted?

Rising interest rates could potentially have their biggest impact on rents.

In 2019, the government confirmed that social housing rents will rise by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% for the five years from 2020. Last year, this was based on the September 2021 CPI figure, with social landlords able to raise rents by 4.1%, with nearly every English housing association raising theirs by the maximum amount.

But the current CPI rate is 7.9% and it is likely to grow even more by next April. Landlords will have to make some tough decisions about how much they increase their rents.