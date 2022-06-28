Housing 2022 explainer: what does the new tenant-focused regulation mean?

Why is regulation such a big focus?

The UK government has just published the long-awaited Social Housing Regulation Bill. It puts into a law a host of reforms regarding the regulation of the sector.

The government has long-standing plans to increase what is known as consumer regulation in the social housing sector. This means powers for the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to oversee the services provided

to residents and intervene if they are not good enough.

The reforms are a direct result of the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people and the bill came just ahead of the fifth anniversary of the tragedy.

Changes were first proposed in the wake of the disaster after it was discovered that the repeated fire safety concerns of residents in the tower were ignored by their landlord, Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation.